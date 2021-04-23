Ross Barkley is set to return to Chelsea this summer following Aston Villa loan

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has provided an update on the future of Ross Barkley.

The 27-year-old joined last summer on a season-long loan and made a bright start to life at Villa Park. But since picking up a hamstring injury in November, Barkley has failed to find his form of old and has struggled for game time in the Midlands.

Barkley has fallen down the pecking order under Smith and previous talk of Villa signing him permanently look all but gone.

Smith has confirmed no discussions have taken place over making his deal permanent this summer, which is set to see him return to Chelsea at the end of the season when his loan deal expires.

“No, Ross Barkley came in on loan at the start of the season," said Smith on whether any negotiations had taken place.

“Obviously, Frank was the manager at the time we did a deal to bring him in on loan. That’s where it was. He’s got another two years left on his contract at Chelsea and that’s not been discussed at all.”

West Ham have been linked with the England international. It remains unclear if Barkley would be given a second chance at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, after he was loaned out during Frank Lampard's management.

A season that started so brightly for Barkley has ended in his future being at a crossroads once again. He can't quite get a break and his short-term future hangs in the balance again as another loan spell could be on cards.

