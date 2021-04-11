Ross Barkley's future: Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham's stances revealed

Ross Barkley's long-term remains uncertain with Aston Villa yet to make a decision on his future at the club.

The Chelsea loanee has spent the season on loan at Villa Park and his move got off to a quick start, producing influential performances for Dean Smith's side in the early parts of the season.

But after sustaining a hamstring injury at the end of November, which saw him miss eight matches in a row, Barkley's form has never quite recovered.

Barkley's reactions have been telling. Signs of frustration and annoyance at his dip in form and the failure of being able to return to his old self.

But what does this mean for his future?

Villa haven't discussed a permanent move for Barkley and he is set to return to Chelsea this summer once his loan deal expires.

The 27-year-old though faces extreme competition if he returns to Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's midfield is already stacked with several loanees also returning in the summer alongside Barkley.

Frank Lampard's departure in January was a negative for Barkley. The Telegraph claim Lampard was a an 'admirer' of the midfield and was set to offer him a chance next season.

But now he has gone, it remains unclear what Tuchel will do with him when he returns to Cobham.

West Ham have been linked and could be a realistic loan option for Barkley next season with David Moyes believed to be a 'big fan'.

