NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Ross Barkley's future: Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham's stances revealed

Author:
Publish date:

Ross Barkley's long-term remains uncertain with Aston Villa yet to make a decision on his future at the club.

The Chelsea loanee has spent the season on loan at Villa Park and his move got off to a quick start, producing influential performances for Dean Smith's side in the early parts of the season.

But after sustaining a hamstring injury at the end of November, which saw him miss eight matches in a row, Barkley's form has never quite recovered.

sipa_32708601

Barkley's reactions have been telling. Signs of frustration and annoyance at his dip in form and the failure of being able to return to his old self.

But what does this mean for his future?

Villa haven't discussed a permanent move for Barkley and he is set to return to Chelsea this summer once his loan deal expires. 

The 27-year-old though faces extreme competition if he returns to Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's midfield is already stacked with several loanees also returning in the summer alongside Barkley. 

Frank Lampard's departure in January was a negative for Barkley. The Telegraph claim Lampard was a an 'admirer' of the midfield and was set to offer him a chance next season. 

But now he has gone, it remains unclear what Tuchel will do with him when he returns to Cobham.

West Ham have been linked and could be a realistic loan option for Barkley next season with David Moyes believed to be a 'big fan'. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32387795
Transfer News

Ross Barkley's future: Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham's stances revealed

sipa_32843212
Transfer News

Pep Guardiola gives Sergio Aguero 'green light' to seal Chelsea transfer

sipa_32918957
News

"We have to be focused" - Kai Havertz sends message to Chelsea teammates ahead of Porto and Manchester City clashes

sipa_32919277
News

Kai Havertz offers assessment of Chelsea's 4-1 win against Crystal Palace

sipa_32924915
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland wage demands revealed to Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid

sipa_32835232 (1)
News

Andreas Christensen hands Chelsea fresh injury blow ahead of Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto

sipa_32918954
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel lauds Mason Mount's energy levels after Crystal Palace victory

sipa_32919465
News

Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea's top four chances after bagging brace against Crystal Palace