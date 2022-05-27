Skip to main content

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Agent Cools Chelsea Exit Talks Amid Lazio Links

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's agent Jonathan Barnett has cooled any Chelsea exit links amid rumours he may be joining Lazio in the summer. 

The Blues man, who came through the ranks at the Cobham academy at the west London outfit, has made 122 appearances in all competitions for the senior side.

He impressed under Thomas Tuchel this season, with the 26-year-old scoring his first goal for the club since 2019 in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

imago0037164625h

Amid the speculation between Loftus-Cheek and a potential move to Lazio in the Serie A, who are managed by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, Barnett revealed, via Inside Futbol, that there is 'nothing' in the links.

"He and Sarri have an excellent relationship, but for the moment there is nothing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Despite the club being in a transformative phase (owing to a change in ownership), Chelsea are still a top club. It is difficult to leave such a club."

Loftus-Cheek featured 40 times in all competitions under Sarri during the 2018/19 season, scoring ten goals and assisting five others in an impressive campaign.

imago1011389236h

However he suffered an ACL injury towards the end of that season, and his progress was therefore halted afterwards.

The midfielder reflected on this season in a recent Instagram post as he said: "Today we close the door on the 21/22 season. Finals won and lost. A physically and mentally challenging season and one we can take pride in.

"A thank you is owed to the fans for the support throughout. We will return with refreshed body’s & minds to once again tackle the best league with everything we have. A new beginning. A new focus. A new start. See you soon."

