October 5, 2021
Publish date:

Antonio Rudiger Responds to Bayern Munich Speculation Amid Chelsea Uncertainty

Author:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has commented on speculation linking him with a summer switch to Bayern Munich.

Rudiger, 28, is set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season as it stands with his contract expiring next June. 

No agreement has been found between the parties over an extension. Talks are currently on hold as Rudiger is set to hold out until the new year before making any further decisions about his future. 

Thomas Tuchel wants Rudiger to stay at the club. He's urged the board to ensure he remains a Blue beyond next summer

Rudiger wants £200,000-a-week while the club have only reportedly offered £125,000-a-week

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus are all keeping tabs on the German's situation. Rudiger can agree a pre-contract in January should no extension be finalised prior to then. 

As the links away from west London continue, Rudiger was asked about his future whilst on international duty with Germany.

What Antonio Rudiger said

"The interest honors me," said Rudiger of the Bayern links. "That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

He added: "But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

Rudiger is yet to agree a deal with Chelsea but insists he is happy at the club, 

"I feel good where I am now. So that fits."

