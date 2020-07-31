Antonio Rudiger believes fellow German international Kai Havertz will be superb signing for Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger believes that Kai Havertz will be an excellent fit at Stamford Bridge, and will show the Blues mean business, with a real statement of intent before the start of the new season.

This comes amid reports that personal terms have been agreed with the 21-year-old, and transfer negotiations are beginning to speed up after the guarantee of European football can now be offered.

The club have already recruited from the Bundesliga this summer, bringing in prolific striker Timo Werner to West London, who has featured in training this week, joining up with the squad during their 2-0 victory against Wolves.

Rudiger revealed his admiration for the young prodigy and believes that he has what it takes to make it at the top level, and possess the talent to make it in the Premier League.

"Has he been linked with us? He is a great talent and he had a very good season. He is also very young and we will see what happens [with his future]," he said via Goal.

"My friends told me about it [about the agent nickname] but I just tried to help out because everyone knows and can read about how we played together."

Rudiger also helped convince incoming striker Werner to make the switch to West London, and believes that his compatriot has made the right decision to move to England.

"There’s a bond, so I just did what I had to do. We spoke a lot during the lockdown and I have known him for a long time through playing in the national team and at Stuttgart together. It's nice to see how his career has gone and how he developed every year, getting better and scoring more goals and getting more assists.

"I am very happy for him that he has now managed to take that step like me to leave Germany and come to the UK. I think it is a good sign if you can get people like him in the club because he is also still young but he showed that he can score goals and I hope that he can do the same here that he did in Germany.

