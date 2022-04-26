Real Madrid are getting closer to completing the signing of Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old will leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his current contract expires, news that was confirmed by head coach Thomas Tuchel on Sunday afternoon after their 1-0 win over West Ham.

"Toni, the media is on it," Tuchel told the BBC. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.

"He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room.

"The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

Rudiger has been heavily linked with a switch to Spain and Real Madrid are believed to have agreed a four-year deal with the Germany international to join Los Blancos this summer.

Strides are now being made to finalise the transfer and it's claimed by multiple reports in Spain that a representative of Real Madrid’s medical team is ‘going to travel to London’ in the ‘next few days’ to assess Rudiger and make a 'medical examination'.

Should the results be positive, Real would then proceed with the signing of the central defender.

Rudiger will not only be missed by Chelsea fans and his manager, Tuchel, but also teammate Jorginho who reflected on his time at Stamford Bridge.

"It's been a long time so if he leaves we're going to miss him," he told Sky Sports. "He's a big personality, he helped us a lot, amazing times here, he's a good friend of mine and if he leaves, not just me, everyone at the club will miss him.



"(I will miss) his craziness," continued Jorginho. "He makes me laugh a lot. All his jokes and laughs that we had together, that's the nice part."

