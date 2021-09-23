Rudiger Offers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Standstill

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has addressed speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge after it was reported that Bayern Munich held a heavy interest in him.

The 28-year-old has been with the Blues since 2017, in which time he has been key to much of the success the club has enjoyed in recent years.

Now, in the final year of his contract, the German defender has spoken out about his position at the club and where he stands.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger confirmed the significance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasises.

The club that seem to be in the front running to sign Rudiger, should he leave next summer, is Bayern Munich, who see him as a suitable replacement for Niklas Sule, whose contract expires next year.

Rudiger, who has developed well under manager Thomas Tuchel, has been described by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand as "the best central defender" in the Premier League, ranking him ahead of the likes of Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk.

It would seem as though Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann would agree, claiming that Rudiger is "one of the most decisive players" at Chelsea.

Chelsea's interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is one thing making Rudiger address his position in west London, however he has announced he is keen on winning the Premier League trophy again before he leaves.

"That would be an absolute dream again.

"It has never been so difficult to win the Premier League," he said.

