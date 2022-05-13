Saul's Brother Confirms Atletico Madrid Return Following Chelsea Loan

Saul Niguez's brother, Aaron, has confirmed that the Spaniard will return to Atletico Madrid upon the expiry of his loan deal at Chelsea.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time during his year in Blue and is set to return to his parent club ahead of the new season.

Speaking to SER Deportivos, via Sport Witness, Saul's brother Aaron opened up on the situation and confirmed he is likely to return to Atletico.

When asked if he will be returning to Atletico, his brother said: “In principle, as far as I know, yes, he has a loan. I have no other news. He has a contract with Atleti and I have no other news.

“If he wants to? Come on… He is Atlético and everything that isn’t Atlético sounds strange to him. I don’t think he’s ever left 100% of Atlético Madrid. It’s my feeling and my opinion.”

The midfielder, who has also played at wing-back, has made 25 appearances this season, much less than his 41 of last season with Atletico.

He struggled during his time in London, with Aaron Niguez opening up on his time at Chelsea.

He continued: “Saúl is calmer. He is not counting on the desired minutes, but at first it cost him, then he adapted and then came a stretch where there was a stoppage of national teams, he caught Covid and it cost him more to enter the pitch. Now he has re-entered the team and see if he ends up playing.

“It is not easy because of the situation in which Saúl leaves, he arrives at a champion team, then the adaptation to the Premier League, another football, other customs… From January I saw him more settled, enjoying it more. Both on a personal and sporting level, this experience has been very good for him."

