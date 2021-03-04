Scott Parker open to signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Fulham on permanent deal

Fulham boss Scott Parker has admitted he will try to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on a permanent basis if the opportunity arises.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Chelsea's west London neighbours in the summer for regular game time, something then manager Frank Lampard couldn't guarantee him at Stamford Bridge.

Since his switched to Fulham, he has flourished with the Cottagers. He has made 22 appearances for Parker's side this term in all competitions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Loftus-Cheek has progressed as his loan spell has gone on with Fulham fighting to stay in the Premier League.

And it appears if Fulham managed to survive the drop, Parker will look at the possibility of keeping the England midfielder permanently.

"Would I try to sign him permanently? Yes, of course,” Parker said.

"Ruben’s been a fantastic addition. We’ve seen him grow immensely from the start of the season until now. He’s transformed really.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"At the moment it’s just this year for Ruben and we’re looking at the next 12 games and where he can get better.

"But certainly, from my side, if there’s an opportunity to do it [a permanent move], we’d be more than happy to try and make it happen.”

They are currently in the drop zone, three points from safety, but a resurgence in form has seen them come back into fighting contention to stay up this season.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel 'hopeful' of turning Chelsea into Premier League title challengers next season

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes positive Chelsea assessment since succeeding Frank Lampard

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube