Sergio Agüero willing to listen to Chelsea offer this summer even if they miss out on Champions League

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero is willing to forego Champions League football to seal a move to another Premier League club next season.

The 32-year-old confirmed last week that he will be leaving the Sky Blues after a trophy-laden ten-year spell in the summer.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea and Tottenham are two clubs Agüero would consider signing for, with Champions League action for the London duo for next season far from assured.

READ MORE: Man City forward Sergio Agüero open to Chelsea switch with Premier League goal-scoring record in sight

READ MORE: Revealed - What Chelsea think Erling Haaland could do if he joins club this summer

READ MORE: Chelsea's stance on Erling Haaland this summer has been revealed

A move for Agüero, who currently sits fourth [181] in the Premier League all-time goal-scoring charts behind Alan Shearer [260], Wayne Rooney [208] and Andy Cole [187], could be on the cards for Chelsea, with the attacker reportedly keen on bridging the gap to the top of the pile.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is considering adding Agüero, who is thought to be 'settled' in England, to Chelsea's blunt attack in a bid to make them genuine title challengers next season - a potential one-year move to west London could see Agüero become one of the league's highest earners.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have ruled out a move for the forward this summer, while there remains heavy interest from some of Europe's elite clubs, including Juventus, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Chelsea handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyeing summer move for £85M-rated Torino forward Andrea Belotti

READ MORE: Olivier Giroud 'holds talks with AS Roma' over summer move with forward set to leave Chelsea

Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2011, Agüero has bagged 277 goals and 73 assists in 385 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues and has established his status as one of the Premier League's all-time greats.



Agüero is reportedly keen on continuing to play in England's top-flight and he would be a welcome addition for any Premier League side, with five Premier League crowns and a host of other domestic silverware to his name from his time in Manchester.

With Manchester City still fighting on four fronts, Agüero is expected to play a key role in what would be an unprecented quadruple, with just under three months left on his current deal at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube