Sergio Aguero's wage demands revealed amid Chelsea interest

Sergio Aguero's wage demands have been revealed amid interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

He will leave Manchester City at the end of the season and the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, Barcelona, PSG and Juventus have all been linked. 

But it has been reported Aguero would prefer to stay in England and would consider offers from Chelsea and Spurs if they were suitable. 

But how much would it cost to land Aguero this summer - we took a look at what the Argentine would demand. 

What are Sergio Aguero's wage demands?

The 32-year-old earns around £230,000-a-week at his current club, Manchester City, as per financial figures made available by Spotrac

And as per Gianluca Di Marzio, Aguero will ask for £13 million-a-season, which is £250,000-a-week, when negotiating a deal with a new club this summer once he leaves the Etihad.

This could scupper a deal with Chelsea because they don't pay any of their current players anything over £200,000-a-week, according to Spotrac.

What Thomas Tuchel has had to say on the Aguero links 

The Chelsea head coach refused to be drawn to speculation linking the Argentine with a switch to the club this summer. 

He told the media: "You can ask but it's the same answer as Haaland. We have full respect for Manchester City and Sergio Aguero, who is a big player for them. There is no words needed for me about the achievements of this guy, he is a world-class player.

"But we have three competitions in which we are in with Manchester City so I will not speak about their player."

Sergio Aguero's wage demands revealed amid Chelsea interest

