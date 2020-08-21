SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Real Madrid ready to sell £22.5M-rated left-back

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been strongly linked to Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new full-back this summer. 

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are set to be replaced next season, which saw club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta shift across to left-back for large parts of last season. 

Lampard's side have been linked with Reguilón and Ben Chilwell of Leicester City, who is their number one target. 

However claims from Sport in Spain, via Sport Witness, say that Chelsea 'want' the defender this summer, and face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. 

They state that Madrid are now ready to sell the 23-year-old for £22.5 million, instead of letting him go out on loan, which in Spain is being considered 'a bargain'. 

It was initially reported that the Los Blancos wanted to insert a buy-back clause into any deal, however that isn't mentioned. 

Zinedine Zidane has 'put the cross on him' and is ready for the Spaniard to leave, who has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, after deciding he will not feature in his plans next season.

Reguilón recently spoke on his future and revealed he has 'no idea' where he will play next season. 

"I don’t even know where I’m going to play next season, I have no idea," he told Muchodeporte.

"I will assess all the options that we have on the table." 

It would be a wise alternative for Chelsea if they were unable to get Chilwell this summer, however with Lampard's heart on Chilwell, securing both would be unlikely unless both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri were sold this summer.

