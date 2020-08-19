SI.com
Sergio Reguilón opens up on future amid Chelsea interest

Matt Debono

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón has revealed he isn't sure where he will play next season. 

The 23-year-old defender will return to Madrid this summer after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla, where he will play in Friday night's Europa League final against Inter Milan.

Reguilón though has been linked with a move away with Napoli and Chelsea interested in the left-back, with the Blues reported to be leading the race for the defender. 

He gave an update on his future but insisted he has 'no idea' on where he will play next season and will explore all possibilities. 

"I don’t even know where I’m going to play next season, I have no idea," he told Muchodeporte. 

"I will assess all the options that we have on the table."

Reguilón is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu despite the Los Blancos being impressed with his performances at Sevilla, due to Ferland Mendy's arrival last summer. 

However, Chelsea are in the race to sign Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell this summer and are believed to be nearing an agreement after breakthrough talks for the England international. 

Frank Lampard is looking to improve his defence after his side shipped 54 goals in the Premier League and have been linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, and most recently Thiago Silva who will play his final game for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after eight years with the club.

