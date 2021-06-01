Seven Players Chelsea Will Listen to Offers for This Summer

Chelsea are set for a summer clear out following their Champions League triumph.

Plans for the summer transfer window are already well underway in west London after Thomas Tuchel's opening four months in charge came to an end following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign.

He guided the Blues to a top four finish as well as winning the Champions League, the club's second in their history, and now attention has already turned to next season.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have been linked with some big names already ahead of the window opening on June 9, including Romelu Lukaku, Declan Rice and Achraf Hakimi.

But they will need to trim their squad and seven names have already been listed as available to leave the club.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea will listen to bids for Ross Barkley, Emerson, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma.

Twitter: EmersonPalmieri

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also expected to depart on loan again next season, while Baba Rahman could join PAOK Salonika on a permanent deal.

Tuchel wants more at Chelsea, he isn't stopping despite winning Europe's biggest competition. He met owner Roman Abramovich for the first time after the triumph in Porto.

"I can assure him that I will stay hungry," told Tuchel in his message to the Chelsea owner.

"That I want the next title. That I feel absolutely happy as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong group that suits my beliefs, my passion about football in the moment perfectly, so my desire is to go for more victories.

"My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group from the first day of the next season. This is what I am all about so it would be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, but not personally. We are in constant contact and he knows what’s going on from me indirectly and now it is nice to meet him."

