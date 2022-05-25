Skip to main content

Seven Stars Open to Chelsea Exits if Blues Receive Summer Bids

Seven Chelsea first team stars are open to leaving the club in the summer transfer window if the Blues receive offers for them, according to reports.

This comes as Chelsea are preparing for life under new ownership, with Todd Boehly's consortium replacing Roman Abramovich as owners of the club. 

As per Matt Law, seven Chelsea players are open to moving on this summer.

The journalist lists Marcos Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley and Kenedy as those who are open to moving if Chelsea receive bids.

Alonso seems to be attracting the most attention, with Barcelona keen to bring him to Spain.

The latest reports stated that discussions were 'well advanced' but any move will depend on the price tag set by Chelsea.

Further reports stated that Ziyech, Pulisic or Werner could depart Chelsea in the summer if they are to add further attacking options under new owners.

Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with the Werner in the past, whilst Bayern Munich could see Robert Lewandowski depart in the summer and be in the market for a replacement.

Julien Nagelsmann has worked with Werner previously during his best goalscoring spell and could look to be reunited this summer at the Munich side.

Barkley saw game time limited this season despite scoring in the final match of the season against Watford and could look to move on if the chance arises, perhaps with one eye on the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

With Thomas Tuchel set for a rebuild of his squad this summer, several players may have to depart in order to bring in new faces ahead of the new season under Boehly's ownership.

