Julen Lopetegui Breaks Silence on Jules Kounde's Proposed Transfer to Chelsea

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has delivered his stance on the future of Jules Kounde this summer amid transfer links to Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel is wanting to bring in more additions before Tuesday's deadline, stating he is 'hoping' they can sign at least one name in the final days of the window.

Kounde, 22, has been admired by Chelsea for several months but no concrete move has yet been made despite it being claimed that a move is 'getting closer'.

Sevilla are holding out for at lest €60 million for the centre-back but Chelsea remain reluctant due to wanting to offload Kurt Zouma to free up some funds to land Kounde.

But as the window comes to its head, time is running out for a deal to be finalised. Personal terms have been agreed but no fee between the clubs has been agreed.

Kounde was left out of the squad to face Elche at the weekend which could suggest his future is being sorted out to finalise a decision over his future one way or the other.

It has now been left in the hands of those in the respective boardrooms to thrash out, or not, a deal.

What has been said?

Ahead of their clash against Elche on Saturday, the Sevilla boss admitted: "Jules is a perfect example, he arrived here when he was just a child and now he's a French international, who is highly sought after. I don't know what will happen because it depends on the club.

"If he leaves, we will only have two centre-backs which is quite concerning. We have faith in Monchi, but time is against us and these things are not straight-forward. At the moment, all our focus is on Elche tomorrow and the players need to be switched on throughout the game."

