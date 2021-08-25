Sevilla President Confirm Jules Kounde Bid Rejected Amid Chelsea Interest

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed they rejected a bid for defender Jules Kounde earlier this summer amid interest from Chelsea.

Kounde, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer and despite no reported contact being made between the clubs as of yet, Chelsea have been exploring a deal for a several weeks now.

Thomas Tuchel's side want a new centre-back this summer but need to shift one out, with Kurt Zouma the likeliest. He could complete a move to West Ham in the final week of the window but was believed to be tried by Chelsea in a part-exchange deal to land Kounde.

(Photo by Isabel Infantes / PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea reportedly had an offer knocked back by the Spanish club which was a cash offer plus Zouma - Sevilla just want a straight cash deal.

Kounde's release clause has now risen from £68 million to £77 million because of it getting closer and closer to the August 31 deadline.

Their club president, Castro, has confirmed they have rejected an offer already for Kounde but didn't reveal what they rejected or who it came from.

What Jose Castro said

"It is true that there was an offer for Kounde that we turned down," he told the media on Wednesday, as quoted by Goal.

"Right now there is no concrete offer for the player. If it comes, we will look at it as we always have done. If we have to (sell), we will do, as long as those resources can be re-invested in the club to keep improving and expand our trophy cabinet.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

"While the market is open, anything can happen. We have players who could leave. Anything can happen this time of year until the 31st. It is a window where there have been few moves in most clubs, but not in ours."

With Zouma on the verge of leaving, Chelsea are expected to make their move once that deal has been confirmed.

There is less than a week until the window closes but a deal looks likely to be finalised before the August 31 deadline at 11pm (UK).

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube