Sevilla Director Makes Jules Kounde to Chelsea Transfer Hint

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi, has hinted at Jules Kounde's potential transfer to Chelsea.

The French international has been strongly linked with a move to London this summer.

Speaking regarding the defender, Monchi admitted that he could leave this summer.

He said: “Many clubs have asked for Koundé. Of course there’s interest but no official bid on the table. I don’t know what’s gonna happen... if an important bid arrives, we’ll sell as this is our policy to improve the team."

The 22-year-old is the Blues' top defensive target, and it has emerged recently that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way, with the current Chelsea man preferring to remain in England amid interest from West Ham.

The Blues are still determined to sign the Sevilla defender despite Zouma's West Ham preference.

The French international has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract and the Spaniards want close to this in order to sell him this summer.

With the Blues set to land Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this week, they can turn their attention to signing Kounde from Sevilla ahead of the new season.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

