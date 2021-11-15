Report: Sevilla Director Monchi is 'Conscious' of Jules Kounde Situation Amid Man Utd & Chelsea Interest

Sevilla director Monchi is conscious of Jules Kounde's situation at Sevilla ahead of the January transfer window as Manchester United and Chelsea plot moves for the defender, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old was close to joining Chelsea last summer but a move fell through late in the window as Sevilla 'moved the goalposts' on the deal.

As per Estadio Deportivo via utdreport, Kounde is desired by various clubs and Sevilla's director is conscious of the situation.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea will reportedly 're-consider' Kounde in the January window as Tuchel looks to strengthen his backline, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contract in the summer.

He said: "So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this. If we see the same need, but clearly, Trevoh is now here with us and he deserves to be here with us. It had nothing to do with if we can sign another central defender or not. But he stepped up."

However, the Blues will not be the only ones in for Kounde as Manchester United have been linked with the French international.

