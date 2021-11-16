Sevilla Director of Football Monchi Sends Chelsea Warning Over Jules Kounde Amid Man Utd Interest

Chelsea have been sent a warning over the potential transfer of Jules Kounde from Sevilla in January as their director of football Monchi has spoken on the potential move.

The Blues were close to making Kounde a Chelsea player last summer but things changed late in the window as Sevilla changed their demands.

Now, speaking to El Partizada de Cope via ABC de Sevilla, Monchi has revealed Sevilla's stance on any move for Kounde in January.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He said: "We're not going to change our way of working. When we understand that what they give for a player is out of value, we're clear about it because that's how we have to make the necessary additions."

This comes after the Spanish club hinted that Kounde could leave for the right price, as he has a release clause him his current contract in Spain.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kounde has also recently revealed he had put the transfer saga behind him, admitting it has affected him.

“Did it affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now I’ve dealt with it," he told Telefoot while on international duty.

Therefore, we could see Chelsea move for the defender once more in January as they look to reinforce their backline with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contact in the summer as things stand.

