Report: Sevilla Have Had ‘Zero Contacts’ From Barcelona for Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

Sevilla have provided an update on Jules Kounde's transfer situation with Barcelona and Chelsea still interested.

Kounde seemed to be Chelsea's number one transfer target going into this summer. However, recent reports seem to claim that the Blues have found a different centre-back to chase this transfer window.

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt seems to be a lot closer than Kounde currently with Chelsea expected to bid €70m for him in the coming days.

However, Sevilla still want to sell the Frenchman this summer. A recent report stated that the Spanish side are growing 'uneasy' as Kounde has told them that he wants to leave Rojiblancos this window.

With Sevilla wanting €60-€70m for the 23-year-old, it would be a very hard deal for the Blues to complete both transfers.

One club who have been heavily linked with Kounde is Barcelona, who have been Chelsea's main rival for the Frenchman this summer.

Speaking in a recent press conference, via Fabrizio Romano, Monchi, Sevilla's Sporting Director, said that he has had no contact with Barcelona about Kounde.

“There are zero contacts with Barcelona for Jules Koundé. No talks ongoing.

“I understand Xavi as Araújo and Koundé together would be great but there’s nothing."

I think Chelsea are at the point now where they've given up on Kounde. De Ligt seems like the better option for what Thomas Tuchel wants.

However, if Sevilla lower their price then we could see Todd Boehly go back in for him.

