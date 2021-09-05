Sevilla Manager Julen Lopetegui Reveals Why Chelsea Had Jules Kounde Bids Rejected

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has revealed the reason as to why his club Sevilla rejected several offers from Chelsea for defender Jules Kounde during the summer transfer window.

The defender had agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side but the two clubs could not find an agreement on the fee.

Speaking to Diario de Sevilla via Fabrizio Romano, Lopetegui revealed why Kounde was not allowed to leave.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

He said: “Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers. For me it’s positive - he’ll perform again at top level."

Chelsea had sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham for £29.8 million in order to free up space for Kounde in the squad, however Sevilla had 'moved the goalposts' on Deadline Day and demanded that the Blues meet Kounde's release clause.

Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

It has recently been reported that Kounde is 'furious' with the Sevilla board for blocking the move and is ignoring phone calls from his manager and Sevilla director Monchi.

The Blues could go back in for the defender in January but Sevilla have proven to been stubborn in negotiations, so Chelsea may have to trigger the release clause to get their man.

The Blues did manage to bring in Saul Niguez on Deadline Day despite missing out on Kounde but with Zouma's departure, a space has opened up in the Chelsea defence - perhaps giving a chance to youngster Trevoh Chalobah.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube