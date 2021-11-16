Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sevilla President Provides Jules Kounde Update Amid Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

    Author:

    Sevilla president Jose Castro has offered an update on the future of Jules Kounde. 

    The 23-year-old was the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea who thought they were going to land the Frenchman during the summer transfer window.

    But as the shutting of the window drew closer, Sevilla increased their asking price as Chelsea refused to match the release clause to trigger the ability to negotiate personal terms with the defender. 

    imago1007753520h

    Kounde stayed at Sevilla and Thomas Tuchel settled with the defenders he already had at his disposal.

    The Chelsea boss accepted they did all they could, while Kounde recently revealed he had put the transfer saga behind him, admitting it has affected him.

    “Did it affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now I’ve dealt with it," he told Telefoot while on international duty. 

    Read More

    imago1008013763h

    It remains to be seen if Chelsea will reignite their interest in the January transfer window. They have four defenders out of contract at the end of the season and Kounde could be seen as a worthy replacement to arrive in west London.

    Castro, the president of Sevilla, was asked by COPE about the future of Kounde but remained firm on his stance amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

    "Jules Kounde deal? We're not going to change our position. If the proposal we receive is out of market, we will sell our players to sign new ones."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007723389h
    Transfer News

    Sevilla President Jose Castro Provides Jules Kounde Update Amid Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

    just now
    imago1008056423h
    News

    Ashley Cole Hails Conor Gallagher's Mentality After England Senior Team Debut vs San Marino

    30 minutes ago
    imago0044672369h
    News

    Glenn Hoddle 'Deserves' More Credit for Chelsea Success Amid Roman Abramovich & Jose Mourinho Praise

    1 hour ago
    imago0027994911h
    News

    'A Top Guy' - John Terry Makes Honest Diego Costa Admission

    13 hours ago
    imago1007906692h
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Director Monchi is 'Conscious' of Jules Kounde Situation Amid Man Utd & Chelsea Interest

    15 hours ago
    imago1007758979h
    News

    Edouard Mendy Reacts to Best 'Goalkeeper in the World' Label

    15 hours ago
    imago1007760624h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Message to Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

    16 hours ago
    imago1007861609h
    News

    Edouard Mendy Opens Up on Relationship With Kepa Arrizabalaga & Marcus Bettinelli

    16 hours ago