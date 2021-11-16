Sevilla President Jose Castro Provides Jules Kounde Update Amid Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

Sevilla president Jose Castro has offered an update on the future of Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old was the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea who thought they were going to land the Frenchman during the summer transfer window.

But as the shutting of the window drew closer, Sevilla increased their asking price as Chelsea refused to match the release clause to trigger the ability to negotiate personal terms with the defender.

Kounde stayed at Sevilla and Thomas Tuchel settled with the defenders he already had at his disposal.

The Chelsea boss accepted they did all they could, while Kounde recently revealed he had put the transfer saga behind him, admitting it has affected him.

“Did it affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now I’ve dealt with it," he told Telefoot while on international duty.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will reignite their interest in the January transfer window. They have four defenders out of contract at the end of the season and Kounde could be seen as a worthy replacement to arrive in west London.

Castro, the president of Sevilla, was asked by COPE about the future of Kounde but remained firm on his stance amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

"Jules Kounde deal? We're not going to change our position. If the proposal we receive is out of market, we will sell our players to sign new ones."

