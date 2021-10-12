    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sevilla President Reveals Why Chelsea's £42.5M Jules Kounde Bid Was Rejected

    Author:

    Sevilla president Jose Castro has opened up on his club's decision to reject Chelsea's bid for Jules Kounde.

    This comes after news that the Blues remain interested in the French international.

    Kounde is valued by Sevilla at around £60 million, and is understood to have interested Tuchel's side for over two years.

    However, a bid of £42.5 million was rejected by the Spanish club and Monchi has opened up on the decision to reject the bid.

    Kounde 1

    Speaking to Diario de Sevilla via Sport Witness, he said: “It is clear to that we are coming out of a pandemic, and this year, there was no other option but to give a negative financial result. There have been no season tickets, no tickets and no bars. Marketing and television have suffered.

    “Even so, with Chelsea’s offer of €50m, the deficit was over. That speaks of the strength of the club. 

    “I don’t know how many teams in Spain would say no to €50m from Chelsea and maintain this deficit, considering that the squad is worth €400m.

    “The deficit comes from the pandemic, but also from choosing to build a stronger squad rather than sell in the last two markets. That’s called ambition, and sometimes to have ambition you have to have a deficit. It’s OK.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Kounde cover 1
    Transfer News

    Sevilla President Reveals Why Chelsea's £42.5M Jules Kounde Bid Was Rejected

    31 seconds ago
    sipa_35524140 (1)
    News

    Timo Werner Wants to be Trusted by Thomas Tuchel Following Germany Brace

    35 minutes ago
    mk-dons-v-chelsea-xi-pre-season-friendly
    News

    Former Blue Eddie Newton Reveals Pride in Chelsea Loan System

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800 (4)
    News

    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Open to 'Different Things' to Keep Winning Mentality at Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35524144
    News

    Timo Werner On Reacting to Criticism Following Germany Brace vs North Macedonia

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35519780
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 12 October

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34788150
    News

    Olivier Giroud Opens Up On 'Difficult' Decision to Leave Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324508 (3)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku's First Chelsea Spell Failed Due to Didier Drogba's Presence

    3 hours ago