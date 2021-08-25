'We Will Sell If It Suits Us' - Sevilla Send Chelsea Message Amid Interest in Jules Kounde

August 25, 2021
Sevilla Send Chelsea Message Amid Interest in Jules Kounde

They have been warned.
Sevilla have told Chelsea what it will take to sign Jules Kounde this summer.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea, but the Blues delayed their move due to Kurt Zouma's links to West Ham.

Chelsea wanted to offload a defender before making their move for Kounde.

Kounde's release clause has increased to £77 million but it appears Chelsea have managed to land the defender for £43 million, as per Di Marzio.

This comes after Sevilla president Jose Castro said the club would not sell for a fee that they didn't agree with. 

What has been said?

"It is true that there was an offer for Kounde that we turned down," Castro said.

"Right now there is no concrete offer for the player. If it comes, we will look at it as we always have done. If we have to [sell], we will do, as long as those resources can be re-invested in the club to keep improving and expand our trophy cabinet.

"While the market is open, anything can happen. We have players who could leave. Anything can happen this time of year until the 31st. It is a window where there have been few moves in most clubs, but not in ours."

He added: "Sevilla do not need to sell any player. We will sell if it suits us with an above-market bid which allows us to keep strengthening the team and achieving big things on the sporting side," he added. "That is what we have always done, we have not changed there."

