Monchi: Jules Kounde 'Liked' Chelsea Move, Offer Didn't 'Satisfy' Sevilla

Sevilla's sporting director, Monchi, has revealed Jules Kounde wanted to join Chelsea but the Blues didn't make an offer that matched their demands.

Kounde was a prime target for Thomas Tuchel's side during the summer transfer window but they failed to get their man after falling short of Sevilla's valuation.

Personal terms weren't an issue but they refused to go higher than €50 million after believing they had a 'verbal agreement' with the Spanish side, however that clearly wasn't the case.

(Photo by Isabel Infantes / PRESSINPHOTO)

Kounde remains at Sevilla until January at the very least, while Chelsea remain 'firm admirers' of the 22-year-old and could make another move to try to acquire him in January.

But Monchi has confirmed why Chelsea didn't secure a transfer last month.

What has Monchi said?

As quoted by the Daily Express, the Sevilla director said: “There was a club that he liked, which was Chelsea. The first and only formal offer did not satisfy our desires and was conditional on Chelsea selling a player.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

“It was an important offer, considering the current world where there are so many hardships, but it did not meet our demands, conditions, or quantities.”

Kounde was reportedly left 'bitterly disappointed' after Sevilla denied him of a move to west London. Kounde will have to hope Chelsea reignite their interest in the winter market if he is to get his move to the European Champions.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube