‘Shock to the System’ - Pundit Sceptical on if Raheem Sterling Will Succeed at Chelsea

Former West Ham forward Frank McAvennie has said that Manchester City won't regret selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Earlier this week, Chelsea announced the signing of England international Raheem Sterling.

The former Manchester City forward cost the Blues £47.5m and he is now the highest earner at the club.

However, not everyone thinks this is a good signing. One former player has said Sterling will struggle to play under Thomas Tuchel next season.

“The boy’s a talent but I don’t think they’ll regret it," McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Maybe he doesn’t have that fire in his belly anymore. He’s been there for that long, maybe Pep said to him it was time to move on and get some game time. He’ll feel that he’s got good enough players to cope with Sterling leaving.

“Man City get a lot of the ball, Sterling will be used to that. You won’t get that at Chelsea. Teams like Man City and Liverpool keep the ball a lot more than Chelsea. He’ll have to do a lot of work to try and win it back which will be strange for him.

“I don’t know if he’s up for that. Not having the ball all the time, it’s going to be a shock to the system.”

