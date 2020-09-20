Rennes boss Julien Stephan has confirmed that Edouard Mendy will leave the club to join Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to west London to provide competition with Kepa Arrizabalaga, and his move is getting closer.

Mendy is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea, and his transfer was confirmed by Rennes manager Julien Stephan.

"Edou will certainly be leaving us for Chelsea," Stephan told Telefoot.



Chelsea have already spent in excess of £200 million on new additions this summer and Mendy will become the seventh senior signing.

Reports in France from Canal+ state that the deal is now 'signed, sealed and delivered' which will see the Blues pay an initial £18.2 million for the goalkeeper plus add-ons.

Rennes were thought to try to convince Chelsea by giving them Olivier Giroud or Fikayo Tomori on loan during talks.

