SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Rennes: Edouard Mendy will join Chelsea this summer, confirms boss Julien Stephan

Matt Debono

Rennes boss Julien Stephan has confirmed that Edouard Mendy will leave the club to join Chelsea this summer. 

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to west London to provide competition with Kepa Arrizabalaga, and his move is getting closer. 

fbl-fra-cup-rennes-amiens (1)

Mendy is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea, and his transfer was confirmed by Rennes manager Julien Stephan. 

"Edou will certainly be leaving us for Chelsea," Stephan told Telefoot.

Chelsea have already spent in excess of £200 million on new additions this summer and Mendy will become the seventh senior signing. 

Reports in France from Canal+ state that the deal is now 'signed, sealed and delivered' which will see the Blues pay an initial £18.2 million for the goalkeeper plus add-ons. 

Rennes were thought to try to convince Chelsea by giving them Olivier Giroud or Fikayo Tomori on loan during talks.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Kovacic to return from suspension

Chelsea will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time this season as they host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Jevans99

by

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking for three points back at home in west London.

Ben Davies

'We're here to win titles' - Havertz & Werner on why they joined Chelsea

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have outlined their intentions following their moves to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their first home game of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool clash not a game about making a statement

Frank Lampard insist Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool isn't a fixture which is about making a statement to the rest of the league.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

Franky Soe Naing

Lampard: Kai Havertz & Timo Werner will add quality regardless of position

Frank Lampard says that regardless of what position Kai Havertz and Timo Werner play, they will make a difference.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to build on the momentum built from a 3-1 win away at Brighton in their last outing.

Ben Davies

Opposition View: Chelsea vs Liverpool ft. LFCTransferRoom

Chelsea welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to west London on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Why Thiago Silva won't make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool

Thiago Silva will not make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono