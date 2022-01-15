Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Southampton Set for Chelsea Talks Over Armando Broja's Future

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed they will hold talks with Chelsea over Armando Broja's future.

The 20-year-old has impressed since making the loan switch to the south coast for the 2021/22 campaign. After a slow start to life at St Mary's, Broja has netted seven goals in his 19 appearances for the Saints in all competitions.

Broja has scored three goals in his last six league games which has started to attract attention from other Premier League clubs.

Southampton are admirers of keeping the Albanian and Hasenhuttl recently revealed he would speak to the club's new owners over the possibility of keeping him at the club beyond the summer when his initial loan deal expires.

Now the Saints boss has confirmed he will sit down with all parties over if there is a chance he can stay down on the south coast next season.

"We will find the right conversation with the player, the agent and his club," Hasenhuttl said, as quoted by Hampshire Live.

"We'll find out what they want, what Chelsea want. He likes it here, he enjoys it here. These are all reasons why he is developing.

"We must find the right decision for the boy, if it suits the club then that is even better."

Chelsea are believed to not want to sell the forward who they view as 'part of their future' amid increasing interest from clubs, including Southampton who would 'love' to sign him on a permanent basis.

