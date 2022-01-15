Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Transfer Talks With Chelsea for Armando Broja

Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Southampton have opened fresh transfer talks with Chelsea over the future of Armando Broja.

The Albanian has spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at St Mary's and impressed, linking him with a permanent move.

Speaking to the press via Hampshire Live, Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Southampton have started talks with Chelsea over the striker's future.

imago1008803938h

“I don’t know if it becomes harder (to sign him)," argued Hasenhuttl. “In the summer it was impossible for us to get him here (on a permanent transfer) because we didn’t have the money.

"I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us.

Read More

“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and  Broja should concentrate on his game.”

This comes after reports stating that several clubs have asked Chelsea how much it would cost to sign Broja on a permanent deal this January.

imago1004494639h

However, Thomas Tuchel's side are currently considering whether or not Broja has a long-term future in west London. 

Broja only signed a new long-term contract with the Blues last summer so any interested club won't get a bargain deal for the forward.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the youngster but he is set to stay at the Saints until the end of the season at least.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008803938h
Transfer News

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Transfer Talks With Chelsea for Armando Broja

22 seconds ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Ahead of Man City Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Would Love' for Chelsea to Close Gap to Man City

1 hour ago
imago1004661673h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Kenedy to Make His Mark at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009102389h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Refuse to Rule Out Potential Dest Exit Amid Interest From Chelsea

1 hour ago
pjimage (38)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea Trio in Summer Transfer Swoop to Bolster Defence

2 hours ago
imago1009104285h
Transfer News

Report: Lyon Appear to Have Made Final Decision on Emerson Amid Chelsea's Recall Attempts

3 hours ago
imago1004661673h
News

'I Was Taken By Surprise' - Kenedy Admits He Didn't Expect to Be Recalled By Chelsea

3 hours ago