Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Transfer Talks With Chelsea for Armando Broja

Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Southampton have opened fresh transfer talks with Chelsea over the future of Armando Broja.

The Albanian has spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at St Mary's and impressed, linking him with a permanent move.

Speaking to the press via Hampshire Live, Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Southampton have started talks with Chelsea over the striker's future.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“I don’t know if it becomes harder (to sign him)," argued Hasenhuttl. “In the summer it was impossible for us to get him here (on a permanent transfer) because we didn’t have the money.

"I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us.

“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

This comes after reports stating that several clubs have asked Chelsea how much it would cost to sign Broja on a permanent deal this January.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Thomas Tuchel's side are currently considering whether or not Broja has a long-term future in west London.

Broja only signed a new long-term contract with the Blues last summer so any interested club won't get a bargain deal for the forward.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the youngster but he is set to stay at the Saints until the end of the season at least.

