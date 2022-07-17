Sporting Lisbon ‘Expecting’ an Offer for Matheus Nunes With Chelsea & Liverpool Interested

There has been a major update regarding the transfer of Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes.

So far this summer, Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel have been mainly targeting centre-backs and wingers.

The Blues still need another two defenders and another winger but most of the groundwork is in place for those deals.

However, one position a lot of fans weren't 100% sure Bohely would strengthen was the midfield.

However, maybe due to the uncertainty around N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea career, the Blues have started being linked with some midfielders this window.

The one that looks the most serious is Sporting Lisbon's 23-year-old midfielder Matheus Nunes, who Chelsea have been heavily linked with.

The Portuguese player can play in any position in the centre of the park but he specialises mainly as a number eight.

A few weeks ago, Chelsea were named amongst 15-20 top clubs to be seriously interested in signing Nunes.

Now, Portuguese outlet CMJornal have reported that Sporting are 'expecting' a proposal from a Premier League side at 'any moment'.

They believe that Nunes will end up in England and the three main clubs bidding for his signature are Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Chelsea.

There hasn't been a solid transfer fee reported but it seems like the 23-year-old will cost upwards of £40m.

