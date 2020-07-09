Tottenham confident of completing summer move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

Tottenham are becoming more confident that they can lure Kurt Zouma across London this summer.

Zouma's future at Chelsea has come under uncertainty as both Spurs and Everton show interest in the 25-year-old.

It's been a difficult season for the Frenchman and the Blues defence having already conceded 46 goals in 34 Premier League games.

Frank Lampard is set to strengthen his defensive unit this summer - Declan Rice has been earmarked as a target at centre-back.

But with incomings come outgoings and Jose Mourinho and Tottenham are becoming 'increasingly confident' that they can tempt Zouma to make the switch across the capital from west London to north London, as per the Express.

The pair worked together in their time at Chelsea together during Mourinho's second stint at the club, but there is a stumbling block to the deal.

Zouma is valued at a reported £25 million, which in today's market looks a steal considering his age and experience.

Mourinho was quizzed on Spurs' transfer business this summer but remained coy on any dealings this summer.

"I don't know the market. First of all I'm not in control of the market, secondly it will be something new.

"The dynamics of the market are something that for many of us are still a question mark.

"It's a normal situation in every club - some players go, some players stay. I see that as a very normal thing to happen."

