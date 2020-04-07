Report: Spurs make early moves to snap up out-of-contract Chelsea star Willian

Chelsea winger Willian is set to leave the club this summer after seven seasons and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pounce on a deal for the Brazilian.

Willian's contract is due to expire at the end of the current season, with both parties still yet to come to an agreement on an extension.

But his former boss Jose Mourinho is looking to snap the set-to-be free agent up to reunite with Willian.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are now making early moves to land the forward after missing out on him in 2013 when Willian made a late switch to join the Blues from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Talks have broken down between Chelsea and Willian over a fresh contract as the Blues only want to give the 31-year-old a new two-year-deal, whilst the winger wants a three-year-deal.

Willian has enjoyed great success in west London, winning the Premier League twice and collecting winners medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.

Speaking to Fox Sports show Expediente Futebol on his future, Willian said: "I've built something fantastic at Chelsea. I'm especially fond of the fans and the people that work there, and I've felt very settled.

Willian admitted that Barcelona made him an offer in 2018 after the World Cup but Chelsea didn't want to let the Brazilian leave. Getty Images

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension. I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible.

"We don't know what might happen. We might suddenly reach an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract is up and I'll be free to negotiate with any club."

