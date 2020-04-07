Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Report: Spurs make early moves to snap up out-of-contract Chelsea star Willian

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian is set to leave the club this summer after seven seasons and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pounce on a deal for the Brazilian. 

Willian's contract is due to expire at the end of the current season, with both parties still yet to come to an agreement on an extension.

But his former boss Jose Mourinho is looking to snap the set-to-be free agent up to reunite with Willian.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are now making early moves to land the forward after missing out on him in 2013 when Willian made a late switch to join the Blues from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Talks have broken down between Chelsea and Willian over a fresh contract as the Blues only want to give the 31-year-old a new two-year-deal, whilst the winger wants a three-year-deal.

Willian has enjoyed great success in west London, winning the Premier League twice and collecting winners medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.

Speaking to Fox Sports show Expediente Futebol on his future, Willian said: "I've built something fantastic at Chelsea. I'm especially fond of the fans and the people that work there, and I've felt very settled.

Willian (1)
Willian admitted that Barcelona made him an offer in 2018 after the World Cup but Chelsea didn't want to let the Brazilian leave.Getty Images

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension. I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible.

"We don't know what might happen. We might suddenly reach an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract is up and I'll be free to negotiate with any club."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea hold preliminary talks with Olivier Giroud over new deal

Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract as his deal is set to expire this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea veteran Pedro confirms he will leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea winger Pedro has revealed he will be leaving the club this summer when his current deal comes to an end.

Matt Debono

"I'm feeling ready to go" - Christian Pulisic provides Chelsea injury boost

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he is ready to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Matt Debono

Chelsea Liverpool Supercup lineups, highlights and match chat…

ScottKennedy

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea vs. Arsenal Europa League Final Game Chat and Highlights…

ScottKennedy

by

ScottKennedy

Live commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in matchday nine of the domestic season.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea Huddersfield Match Preview, highlights and Game Chat. I'll be posting highlights and…

ScottKennedy

by

ScottKennedy

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Willian to PSG? Too good to be true and/or too stupid to accept. Not gonna happen.…

ScottKennedy

by

ScottKennedy

English football suspended until April 30th due to COVID-19

English football has been postponed until the end of April, it has been confirmed in a joint statement by the Football Association, Premier League and the EFL.

Matt Debono