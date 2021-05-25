Spurs Want in Excess of £200M for Chelsea Target Harry Kane

Tottenham want in excess of £200 million if they were to consider letting Harry Kane leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old finished the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 appearances. It saw him pick up both the Golden Boot and Playmaker award.

Kane's future at Spurs has been heavily discussed with the forward yet to win a trophy in north London. As he enters his prime years, Kane has been linked with a big move away this summer.

Manchester City are believed to be the favourites and leading the race for the England international, while Chelsea are also showing interest in Kane. But a deal for Kane to move across London to Stamford Bridge is extremely unlikely due to the relationships between the two clubs.

Now the Independent are reporting how much Daniel Levy, Spurs' owner, would want for their most-prized asset if they were to even consider letting Kane leave.

Spurs value Kane at over £200 million, a figure that could price most, if not all, out of a move for the talisman.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are the most 'wiling buyers' but are aware of 'political problems'. Man City are readying a proposal for Kane, while Manchester United are monitoring Kane's situation in north London.

What Harry Kane has said on his future

"I'm sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time," said Kane in a recent interview.

"There's definitely a conversation to be had with the club [Tottenham]. It's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman.

"As players you don't know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get £100 million then why not?' I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."

