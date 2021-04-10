Stefano Pioli confirms AC Milan want to sign Fikayo Tomori on permanent basis from Chelsea this summer

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has confirmed AC Milan want to keep Fikayo Tomori at the club beyond the summer.

The 23-year-old signed an initial six-month loan deal back in January but the Rossoneri agreed a £25 million option to buy clause in the deal with Chelsea.

Milan have been impressed by Tomori's performances since his switch to the San Siro, and reports in recent days and weeks have suggested Milan want to keep Tomori permanently.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

And their manager Pioli has confirmed Milan's intentions this summer.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, he said: "We are so happy with Tomori, our plan with him is so clear. We want to confirm Fikayo and our plan is to keep him next season. Let’s see what happens with Chelsea."

