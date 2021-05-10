Stefano Piolo Confirms AC Milan Want to Keep Fikayo Tomori on Permanent Basis

AC Milan's intentions are to sign Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the season from Chelsea, says manager Stefano Pioli.

Tomori, 23, joined the Rossoneri in January on an initial six-month loan deal but the switch included an option-to-buy clause, believed to be an initial £25 million.

He has impressed during his stay in Italy, becoming a mainstay in the side, and he bagged his first goal since joining the club against Juventus during a 3-0 win on Sunday evening to edge them closer to Champions League qualification.

Their qualification for Europe's biggest competition is thought to be key for a permanent deal to be finalised, and Milan have set out their intentions for Tomori's future at the club.

What AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli said on Fikayo Tomori's future

"We want to buy [Fikayo] Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea, our intention is clear and also Fikayo’s decision [staying at Milan]. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season."

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Tomori became the first English player to score for AC Milan since David Beckham in 2009.

A decision will be made at the end of the season but all of the signs are that Tomori will remain in Italy and they will trigger his buyout clause.

Chelsea have already started looking for replacements with Jose Gimenez, Matthijs de Ligt and Marquinhos all recently linked with a switch to west London this summer.

