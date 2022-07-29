Skip to main content

'Stop Getting Embarrassed' - Pundit Urges Chelsea to Sign Leicester’s Wesley Fofana

Gabby Agbonlahor has said that Chelsea need to stop getting embarrassed by other clubs this transfer window.

Even though the Blues have signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling this summer, most fans would admit it hasn't been a successful window so far.

Thomas Tuchel's main target, Raphinha, flat out refused to join Chelsea and forced a move to Barcelona.

Jules Kounde, a player that the Blues had been watching for a few years, also snubbed the Premier League side to join Barca.

Along with not getting signings in, Tuchel has lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free heading into next season.

Wesley Fofana

The German could also be forced to sell Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta this window as both players want to join Barcelona.

Despite missing out on multiple targets, the Blues have now turned their attention to signing Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

A report earlier this week claimed that Chelsea are in talks with his camp and that the Foxes would demand a fee close to £85million to let him leave.

Wesley Fofana

One former pundit has urged Todd Boehly to complete this deal after being 'embarrassed' by clubs this window.

“I rate Fofana highly, even if he has had his injury problems," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“But it’s got to come to a stage where Chelsea [need to] stop getting embarrassed in the transfer market. It happened with Raphinha, now it’s happened with Kounde.

“Chelsea are a big club, and they should be moving on to other targets a lot earlier. These players always wanted Barcelona – that was clear.”

