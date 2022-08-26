Skip to main content

Talks Between Chelsea And Ajax Has Come To A Stand Still For Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech may have to look elsewhere after a move to former club Ajax seems to have come to a standstill with talks between the two clubs fallen apart. 

Ziyech has been a part of a long list of players at Chelsea with uncertain futures at the club. With Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling and close to bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, players like Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic will see far less game time. 

Hakim Ziyech

According to journalist Mike Verweij, negotiations for Ziyech between the two clubs have completely stopped. The 29-year-old does not want to leave Chelsea on loan and the club only has intentions to sell. 

Ajax looked to explore the purchase of Ziyech but thought the price tag and wages given by Chelsea were too high which led to the deal to come to a rest.

The Moroccan forward has reportedly taken interest in a move towards Spurs for regular game time with Antonio Conte agreeing Ziyech would be a good signing to add depth to the London clubs squad. 

Ziyech for Ajax

Ziyech looked to be the replacement for Antony who is currently in talks with Manchester United in a deal worth up to £84 million. 

Antony has refused to train with Ajax as the Brazilan looks to force a move to the Premier League club reuniting with his former manager Erik Ten Haag. 

