Tammy Abraham Hints at Potential Future Chelsea Return But Insists He Is Focused on Roma for Now

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has hinted at a potential return to Chelsea at some point in the future, despite insisting he is focused on his career in the Serie A for now.

The 24-year-old played an integral role in the west London side under Frank Lampard during the 2019/20 season, but with the arrival of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the following season, he struggled to retain his first team place.

After registering 30 goals across a total of 82 appearances, Abraham left London in the summer of 2021 to join former Blues manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.

In a recent interview, Abraham hinted at a potential return to Chelsea despite insisting he is happy for the moment in Italy.

"It’s all over the place at the moment," he told the Mail Online. "Who knows what the future holds.

"Of course I grew up in England and I’m a London boy so maybe one day I will be back in the Premier League to make noise there.

"But, for me right now, it’s about focusing in Rome. It’s about focusing on doing the best I can and hopefully I can win these guys a trophy, which they haven’t won in many years."

In a total of 41 appearances this season, Abraham has registered 23 goals so far, including 15 in Serie A.

Reports emerged recently that a buy-back clause will become active in 2023, and as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma would have to consult the west London side if they wanted to sell Abraham before the buy-back clause activates next year.

