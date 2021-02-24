Tammy Abraham 'not interested' in renewing Chelsea contract amid Erling Haaland links

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham isn't interested in discussing a contract extension in west London while the club pursue Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Abraham became the club's no.9 when Frank Lampard arrived at the helm in 2019 and has fought off competition from Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi to lead the line for the Blues.

But he has faced added competition this season following the arrival of Timo Werner and the resurgence of Olivier Giroud. However, Abraham is still the Blues top scorer this season with 12 goals.

His current deal expires in 2023 and there has been talk of him renewing his deal, however Chelsea are in the market for a world-class striker this summer.

The name being linked is Dortmund's Haaland. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move and that could deter Abraham in penning a new deal.

As per the Athletic, Abraham isn't interested in entering contract negotiations while the club cast 'admiring glances' on the 20-year-old Dortmund forward.

Haaland could be available this summer and Chelsea are one of the clubs who are set to compete for his signature, which could place Abraham's position in the side under threat.

Giroud is yet to sign a new deal with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, and he hasn't decided his future yet.

