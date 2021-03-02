Tammy Abraham subject of transfer interest amid uncertainty over Chelsea future

Several Premier League are showing interest in Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer with his future in west London uncertain.

The 23-year-old's contract has two years remaining on it at the end of this season but it has been reported that he won't enter new talks due to Chelsea's strong interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Abraham has fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the end of January, and with a blockbuster centre-forward being targeted in the summer, clubs are monitoring his situation.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

As per the Telegraph, West Ham, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Brighton are all linked with the Blues forward as are Southampton.

He is yet to sign a new deal and despite coming through the academy and breaking into the first-team last season, via a few loan spells, Abraham's future is in serious doubt.

He was also left out of the matchday squad against Manchester United on Sunday due to team selection reasons which has raised further question marks over his future at the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel said: "We have 21 strong players and only 18 possible [to be picked]. It is my job to take hard decisions.

"At the moment he [Abraham] is only struggling with my decision. We have a strong squad. We have only Thiago Silva injured – that means we have to make hard decisions.

"It was also an unfair decision for Billy Gilmour because Billy played well in the Cup and he was very strong in training.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"It was a hard decision. It was about judging the alternatives that we have and we opted for Olivier Giroud to begin, Timo Werner on the bench.

"We have Kai Havertz who can play as a number nine, so there was no need to bring a fourth number nine to the pitch.

"Things are difficult for him [Abraham]. Things are not as easy as they should be for him in the moment and he will get full support. This was the decision."

READ MORE: Mason Mount lays out Premier League and Champions League ambitions at Chelsea

READ MORE: "It was very clear" - Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount makes Thomas Tuchel assessment

READ MORE: Chelsea make contract decision on Thiago Silva's future at the club

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube