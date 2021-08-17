Tammy Abraham to AS Roma Details: Transfer Fee, Length of Contract & Chelsea's Buy-Back Clause Fee Revealed

Tammy Abraham completed his £34 million transfer from Chelsea to AS Roma on Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old's departure was finally confirmed after he passed his medical in Rome to finalise his switch to the Serie A side to join Jose Mourinho in Italy.

As Abraham's long chapter, via a few loan spells, at Chelsea comes to an end, here are all the details on the permanent transfer:

Transfer Fee

Roma have paid Chelsea a fee of £34 million for the 23-year-old.

Contract Length

Abraham has penned a five-year contract in Rome until 2026.

Buy-Back Clause

Chelsea have the option to buy Abraham back from 2023 for a fee of €80 million.

Other Details

As per the Roma website, 'Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker'.

Every word that has been said

Tammy Abraham: "You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately. Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be. It’s a massive honour to be the no.9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team."

He added on Instagram to Chelsea fans: "Gonna miss you all. Thanks for everything."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia: "Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.

"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."

