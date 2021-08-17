Sports Illustrated home
Tammy Abraham to AS Roma Details: Transfer Fee, Length of Contract & Chelsea's Buy-Back Clause Fee Revealed

All the details regarding Abraham's departure.
Author:
Publish date:

Tammy Abraham completed his £34 million transfer from Chelsea to AS Roma on Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old's departure was finally confirmed after he passed his medical in Rome to finalise his switch to the Serie A side to join Jose Mourinho in Italy

As Abraham's long chapter, via a few loan spells, at Chelsea comes to an end, here are all the details on the permanent transfer:

Transfer Fee

Roma have paid Chelsea a fee of £34 million for the 23-year-old.

Contract Length

Abraham has penned a five-year contract in Rome until 2026.

Buy-Back Clause

Chelsea have the option to buy Abraham back from 2023 for a fee of €80 million.

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.27.52

Other Details

As per the Roma website, 'Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker'.

Every word that has been said

Tammy Abraham"You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately. Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be. It’s a massive honour to be the no.9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team."

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.28.01

He added on Instagram to Chelsea fans: "Gonna miss you all. Thanks for everything."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia"Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.

"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."

More Tammy Abraham Coverage

