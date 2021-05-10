Tammy Abraham 'Very Likely' to Leave Chelsea This Summer Amid West Ham Interest

Tammy Abraham is expected to push to leave Chelsea this summer.

The 23-year-old has been an outcast under Thomas Tuchel, which has unfortunately for him coincided with Chelsea's impressive form that has seen them reach both the FA Cup and Champions League final, as well as on the verge of clinching a top four spot.

Abraham's future remains uncertain, despite being the club's top scorer in all competitions this term, and has started to attract interest from other Premier League clubs.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per the Athletic, Abraham is now 'very likely' to 'push to leave' Chelsea this summer after the Blues put a £40 million valuation on the forward.

West Ham appear to be showing the strongest interest and are ready to make a loan bid due to the high asking price.

"We will be ruled out. So if that’s the figure and that’s what’s being said, we are ruled out," admitted West Ham boss David Moyes last week on their reported interested in Abraham.

"We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no. I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were."

Leicester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all also been linked with the 23-year-old.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on other clubs' interest in Tammy Abraham

"I have no message [to clubs interested in Abraham]. I don’t get involved with messages to other clubs trying to sign our players. He is my player and as long as he has a contract and is out on the training pitch at Cobham he gets full support. Especially from me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube