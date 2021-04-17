Tammy Abraham's Chelsea in doubt but 'no urgency' to sell this summer amid West Ham interest

Chelsea are in no rush to sell Tammy Abraham this summer despite Thomas Tuchel appearing to not favour the 23-year-old.

Abraham has been left out of Chelsea's 20-man squad to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.

The 23-year-old has been snubbed by the German once again despite being their top goalscorer this season with 12 goals.

It continues to raise doubts over his long-term future at the club, with contract talks on hold regarding an extension.

The Athletic delivered an update on his future and stated 'there is no urgency for Chelsea to sell him this summer, but Marina Granovskaia may view his departure as a good way to raise funds for the club’s top transfer target'.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer with several names including Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku being linked.

Tuchel is due to hold talks with the board soon over recruitment plans and Abraham's name will no doubt be discussed.

Abraham's omission hasn't been personal, Tuchel has insisted, but his future at the club is looking bleak after he returned to full fitness following an ankle problem.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Abraham and have reportedly made him their top target this summer.

Tuchel told the fringe players to 'put their egos aside' to fight for the team ahead of the season run-in and his comments could be directed to Abraham, who has been left out in the cold struggling to make the matchday squad.

