‘That’s Got to Be Acceptable’ - Pundit Reveals Price Chelsea Will Sell Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona

Alan Hutton has claimed that Cesar Azpilicueta might be needed next season despite strong interest from Barcelona.

So far this summer, Thomas Tuchel's side have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. 

The Blues are now also on the verge of losing their captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, who is one of Barcelona's main transfer targets this summer.

The Spaniard is said to be pushing for a move to Barca but he won't force his way out due to the respect he has for the Chelsea fans.

This deal is also a bit hostile due to the Spanish side hijacking Jules Kounde and Raphinha, who had both agreed to join Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta

However, despite this fractured relationship, one pundit thinks the Blues will sell if a certain offer comes in.

I think he’s just going to be a cover player even though he was the Chelsea captain,” Hutton told Football Insider.

You’ve got the likes of Reece James who are going to be trying to play week in week out. Whether he can stay injury free is a different question so he [Azpilicueta] might be needed.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta’s not getting any younger but he’s still got a lot of football in his legs.

Barcelona, for a team that hasn’t got a lot of money, have spent a lot of money. Who knows how they’re working their finances.

If they [Chelsea] could get £10m surely that’s got to be acceptable.

He’s been a great servant to Chelsea football club and if he’s looking for that next challenge they won’t want to hold him to ransom I wouldn’t have thought.

