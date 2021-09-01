Report: Chelsea's Saul Niguez Transfer Details Revealed

The Blues have got their man.

The details of Chelsea's loan transfer of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, including the loan fee, option to buy sum and when he will land in London have been revealed.

Chelsea completed the signing of the 26-year-old late on Tuesday night which sees Saul join on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

He's their third and final signing of the summer transfer window, and all the details of the move have been revealed.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will pay a £4 million loan fee for Saul after negotiating the price for days, per reports.

The Blues will have the option to purchase the midfielder for around £30 million next summer once his loan spell comes to an end.

This suits Tuchel, who can 'try before he buys' and see how the Spaniard fits into his plans before deciding on a potential move for the 26-year-old in the 2022 summer window.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Saul is expected to arrive in London soon after declaring in a stream following his arrival, that he hopes to be in training 'tomorrow'.

Chelsea have been in the market for a midfielder after allowing Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour to leave on loan this season.

Saul had been linked with Chelsea for weeks and a breakthrough was finally been achieved with the 26-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge.

Saul could make his Chelsea debut after the international break as the Blues face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

