Latest Chelsea transfer news: Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva

Matt Debono

Chelsea have already had a busy transfer window and are set to continue to splash the cash this summer.

After a successful first year in charge, Frank Lampard has already seen three new signings through the door - Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and teenager Xavier Mbuyamba who will join the development squad. 

The Blues are now looking to turn from top-four contenders to title contenders and the business in which they are carrying out this summer, are steps in the right directions to match and achieve their ambitions.

Here's the latest on their pursuits of Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva.

----------

Ben Chilwell

leicester-city-v-aston-villa-premier-league (2)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City after a breakthrough was made.

The Foxes are set to receive £45-50 million for the 23-year-old after they lowered their demands because they missed out on Champions League qualification.

Although, Chilwell could miss the start of the season after he was absent from the final three games of the season following a heel injury. 

Click for the full story here.

----------

Kai Havertz

47820580

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are currently in negotiations for Kai Havertz and a new bid is being prepared by Frank Lampard's side.

Both parties are looking to reach an agreement prior to Leverkusen returning to pre-season training on August 28.

Personal terms have been agreed with Havertz set to sign a five-year-deal at Stamford Bridge.

He will become the most expensive German player of all-time and is likely to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea's new club-record signing. 

Click for the full story here.

----------

Thiago Silva

fbl-fra-league-cup-psg-training

Thiago Silva will become a free agent this summer when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires after Sunday's Champions League final.

The 35-year-old, who turns 36 in September, was offered to Chelsea and now the Blues are in advanced talks to land the Brazilian. 

AC Milan and Fiorentina are also interested, but reports in France suggest that if PSG offer Silva a new deal, he is likely to stay at the Parc Des Princes.

Click for the full story here.

----------

As with incomings, outgoings are expected this summer. Emerson Palmieri could depart with Inter Milan linked while Chelsea are also in talks with AC Milan regarding Tiemoué Bakayoko.

----------

