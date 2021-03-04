The latest on AC Milan's interest in Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham & Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham and have also provided an update on their pursuit of Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis.

The Rossoneri are looking ahead to the summer transfer window and they may look to sign more than one Chelsea player this summer.

Here's the latest on AC Milan's summer transfer plans involving Chelsea:

Fikayo Tomori

The 23-year-old signed a six-month loan deal at the San Siro with the option of signing a permanent deal in the summer for an initial £25 million.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Tomori has flourished in Serie A and if Milan can afford to buy the England international, then it appears likely he will make the switch to Milan permanently.

Paolo Maldini confirmed talks will be held at the end of the season, and fellow director Ricky Massara confirmed that talks will take place over the 'high buy price'.

He said: "We'll see if we pay Fikayo Tomori's buy option ... we are very happy about his start here, the price is very high. We will decide in the coming months."

Tammy Abraham

The Chelsea forward has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and is currently nursing an ankle problem which could leave him out of the Blues game against Liverpool.

But his future is in doubt at Chelsea. He is reportedly not willing to enter contract talks while the club pursue Erling Haaland.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

And several clubs are interested - Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham, Southampton and Leicester City have all been linked.

But according to sources in Italy, AC Milan would also be interested in the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £30-35 million.

