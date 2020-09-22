SI.com
Callum Hudson-Odoi's representatives considering talks with club over winger's future at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi's representatives are considering setting up a meeting with Chelsea regarding his future at the club. 

The 19-year-old has only played ten minutes of football for the Blues in the opening two Premier League games, coming on from the bench in the 3-1 win against Brighton. 

Hudson-Odoi has only started one game since the return of football following the coronavirus outbreak, accumulating just 203 minutes of playing time. 

47980286 (1)

It's perplexing for the winger as he still struggles to get game time under Frank Lampard in the Chelsea side despite no natural wingers being available. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have both been unavailable for selection due to injury. 

Now as per the Athletic, Hudson-Odoi's representatives are considering holding a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the 21-year-old's situation at the club and what role he has to play under Lampard.

They also report that Chelsea are already in the process of finding a club for the England international to head out on loan to this season and it could be finalised by this weekend, however the Athletic state that those close to the winger have denied this. 

A 'major club' will make a big push to sign Hudson-Odoi this week, however that may not necessarily be Bayern Munich, who have been strongly linked previously with the England winger. 

----------

