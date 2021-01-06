The latest on Chelsea's potential outs during the January transfer window

With the January window underway, Chelsea are looking to offload a number of players after spending big in the summer.

The Blues have a short list of targets but need to let go of some names before freshening up personnel.

In his podcast Here We Go, Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicated that Chelsea' focus in January is trimming the squad.

Emerson Palmieri is attracting serious interest from Napoli after weeks of speculation surrounding his future in London.

The 27-year-old Italian international is thought to have held talks with manager Frank Lampard regarding his future, but whether a move will materialise could depend on Marcos Alonso, with the Spaniard reportedly looking for a move to Atlético Madrid.

Another Italian could be set on his way out of Chelsea, as Jorginho has his eyes set on a move as well. The 29-year-old has been in and out of the first-team in the past month and Chelsea could cash in on him should the right offer present itself.

Antonio Rüdiger isn't happy with his lack of minutes since the start of the season, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership in central defence.

The 27-year-old German has fallen behind Andreas Christensen in the pecking order as well, and would be open to a move to a club where he is guaranteed regular first-team football.

Other players who are thought to be on their way out Danny Drinkwater and Fikayo Tomori. Drinkwater was eyeing a move to the Bundesliga, but is set to head to Turkey until the end of the season. While Tomori has drawn interest from the likes of Leeds and Newcastle United.

Olivier Giroud will stay put at the London outfit in January for a number of different reasons, after him being eyed by the likes of Juventus, Inter and Atlético Madrid.

Teenage stars such as Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin and Henry Lawrence, who are set to feature for the Blues in their FA Cup 3rd round clash against League Two side Morecambe on Sunday, will not be going on loan, as Lampard needs all the ammunition he can get at this pivotal moment during the season.

Declan Rice is a target for the Blues but the priority is offloading players - a move in the summer is more likely for the West Ham if a transfer does materialise.

